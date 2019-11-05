(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Two short-range missiles fired from North Korea's city of Sunchon in Phyongannamdo province on October 31 belong to the same new modification that had already been tested by Pyongyang on August 24 and September 10, Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono said.

"Two launches were made with an interval of 3 minutes.

We believe that this is the same type," the Kyodo news agency quoted the minister as saying.

Meanwhile, Japan is inclined to believe that last Thursday, North Korea fired ballistic missiles, while on August 24 and September 10, Pyongyang tested short-range solid-fuel missiles.

Last week, the Japanese and South Korean defense ministries reported that North Korea has fired two missiles to a range of around 350-400 kilometers (217-248 miles).

North Korea has conducted over 10 test missile launches in 2019 so far.