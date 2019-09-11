UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's New Foreign Minister Hopes To Hold Talks With Lavrov Soon

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 06:38 PM

Japan's New Foreign Minister Hopes to Hold Talks With Lavrov Soon

Japan's new Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Wednesday that he was looking forward to holding talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the near future

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) Japan's new Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Wednesday that he was looking forward to holding talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the near future.

"I want to hold talks with Minister Lavrov as soon as possible," Motegi said, answering a reporter's question on Russian-Japanese relations.

According to him, the foreign ministers will have to find a mutually acceptable solution to bilateral issues based on trust between the leaders of the two countries through an open exchange of views.

Earlier in the day, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe carried out a planned cabinet reshuffle within the leadership of the Liberal Democratic Party.

At a press conference, the head of the cabinet confirmed that Japan is determined to continue efforts to resolve the territorial dispute and conclude a peace treaty with Russia.

Russia and Japan have not signed a permanent peace treaty after the end of World War II mainly due to the dispute over a series of the Kuril Islands referred to as the Southern Kurils by Russia and the Northern Territories by Japan which remains one of the main stumbling blocks in the peace talks.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange Russia Japan World War Cabinet

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Academy a knowledge hub that fosters ..

9 minutes ago

Monsoon takes 235 lives across country

1 minute ago

Turkish Foreign Minister Discusses Afghanistan Wit ..

1 minute ago

Russia's Lavrov Hails Chance to Set Bilateral Prio ..

1 minute ago

Rescue-1122 provided first aid to 53,018 mourners

1 minute ago

CDA to finalize policy for shifting private school ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.