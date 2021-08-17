UrduPoint.com

Japan's Prime Minister Describes COVID-19 Situation In Country As 'Critical'

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 09:11 PM

Japan's Prime Minister Describes COVID-19 Situation in Country as 'Critical'

The increase in coronavirus cases in Japan has reached a "critical" level, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday after extending the COVID-19 state of emergency until September 12 and applying it in seven more prefectures

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The increase in coronavirus cases in Japan has reached a "critical" level, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday after extending the COVID-19 state of emergency until September 12 and applying it in seven more prefectures.

"Last weekend, the number of new infections exceeded 20,000 within a 24-hour period. It is a critical situation," Suga told a televised press conference.

The highly-contagious Delta variant accounts for much of the rise in cases, he said.

"In this regard, I would like to ask once again for efforts in reducing travel by 70%, which is a result already achieved by many companies this spring," Suga said.

The Japanese prime minister urged malls, and particularly their food courts, to halve capacity at peak hours. He called on employers to switch as many workers as possible to remote work.

Starting Friday, the state of emergency will be imposed in the prefectures of Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Shizuoka, Kyoto, Hyogo, and Fukuoka, in addition to Tokyo, Okinawa, Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, and Osaka, where the state of emergency is already in effect.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Shizuoka Fukuoka Kyoto Osaka Tokyo Japan September Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Canada Aiding Nepalese, Indian Security Contractor ..

Canada Aiding Nepalese, Indian Security Contractors to Evacuate Afghanistan - Tr ..

3 minutes ago
 Japan Issues Protest to South Korea Over Lawmaker' ..

Japan Issues Protest to South Korea Over Lawmaker's Visit to Disputed Islands

3 minutes ago
 Global suicide deaths up by 20K in last 30 years: ..

Global suicide deaths up by 20K in last 30 years: Study

3 minutes ago
 Blood clotting may be behind long Covid syndrome: ..

Blood clotting may be behind long Covid syndrome: Study

3 minutes ago
 UK Regulator Approves Moderna Shot for Use in 12-1 ..

UK Regulator Approves Moderna Shot for Use in 12-17 Year Olds

6 minutes ago
 Taliban Say Afghans Who Worked With US Are Safe, C ..

Taliban Say Afghans Who Worked With US Are Safe, Can Stay in Country

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.