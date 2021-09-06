KHABAROVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Japan's recognition of the results of World War II would help bring relations with Russia to a new level and seek solutions to the most sensitive issues, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Monday.

"It would be historically fair for the official Tokyo to agree to recognize the results of World War II. I am sure that this decision would be the most solid basis for developing our bilateral relations and bringing them to a completely new level, which would enable us to seek solutions to the most sensitive issues," Naryshkin said at the international forum Khabarovsk Process: Historical Lessons and Modern Challenges.