Japan's Suga Plans To Visit India, Philippines To Discuss Regional Security - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 21 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 07:35 PM

Japan's Suga Plans to Visit India, Philippines to Discuss Regional Security - Reports

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga plans to visit India and the Philippines to discuss regional security as part of his push for a free and open Indo-Pacific amid China's increased activity in the South and East China seas, NHK reported on Wednesday, citing informed sources

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga plans to visit India and the Philippines to discuss regional security as part of his push for a free and open Indo-Pacific amid China's increased activity in the South and East China seas, NHK reported on Wednesday, citing informed sources.

According to the broadcaster, the visit is expected to take place in late April after a planned trip to Washington.

The news comes as Japan has been trying to enhance security cooperation with such regional states as Australia, Indonesia, India and others in light of what Tokyo called China's unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the South and East China seas.

In late March, the foreign and defense ministers of Japan and Indonesia held a meeting in the 2+2 format and expressed commitment to working toward a free and open Indo-Pacific despite China's increased activity in the region.

The Asia-Pacific region features several territorial disputes in the South China and East China seas which involve Brunei, China, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

