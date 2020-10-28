UrduPoint.com
Japan's Suga, Turkey's Erdogan Pledge To Strengthen Bilateral Relations During Phone Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 10:16 PM

Japan's Suga, Turkey's Erdogan Pledge to Strengthen Bilateral Relations During Phone Talks

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have pledged to work to strengthen bilateral relations between Tokyo and Ankara during phone talks on Wednesday, the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have pledged to work to strengthen bilateral relations between Tokyo and Ankara during phone talks on Wednesday, the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

"At the beginning of the conversation, he [Suga] thanked President Erdogan for his congratulatory message when he [Suga] assumed the office of prime minister. Suga also announced his intention to continue strengthening cooperation between the two countries, noting the significant progress in recent years under President Erdogan," the ministry said in a press release.

During the talks, Erdogan expressed his hope that bilateral cooperation in a range of spheres would be enhanced, making reference to the October 13 signing of an agreement on technical cooperation between Japan and Turkey.

Suga assumed office as prime minister this past September after his predecessor, Shinzo Abe, resigned citing health reasons.

