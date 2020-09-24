(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Japan's top two carriers said Thursday that some routes between Japan and Chinese mainland will soon be resumed following eased restrictions by Chinese authorities

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Japan's top two carriers said Thursday that some routes between Japan and Chinese mainland will soon be resumed following eased restrictions by Chinese authorities.

Up until now, All Nippon Airways Co. and Japan Airlines Co. have been permitted to operate one route each between the countries.

Japan Airlines Co. has been allowed to fly between Narita airport near Tokyo and an airport in Dalian of northeast China's Liaoning province.All Nippon Airways Co., meanwhile, has been permitted to operate a limited service between Narita and Shanghai.

From next Wednesday, All Nippon Airways Co.'s services will be expanded to include Qingdao in east China's Shandong province and Guangzhou in south China's Guang-dong province, while Japan Airlines Co. will resume flights to Guangzhou from Oct.

2, the carriers said.

The eased restrictions will be a boon for business people as numerous Japanese firms operate in China which is Japan's largest trading partner.

Separately, the Japanese government said the previous day it may ease entry restrictions into the country from around the world in October, although the plan would exclude tourists.

Currently, people from 159 countries and regions are denied entry, but the government is mulling the idea of permitting 1,000 foreigners into the country per day, mainly to accommodate those who intend to stay for three months or longer, as the country looks to further ease its entry requirements.

Those such as medical professionals, teachers and others who are qualified for medium or long-term stays, will be considered for entry.