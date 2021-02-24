Japarov Invites Putin to Pay Official Visit to Kyrgyzstan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov invited Russian President Vladimir Putin, to pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan at a convenient time for him.

"Taking this opportunity with great pleasure, I invite you to pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan at any time convenient for you," Japarov said at a meeting with Putin.

In response, Putin thanked Japarov for the invitation.

"Thank you very much," the Russian president said.

The first foreign visit of the new president of Kyrgyzstan to Russia takes place on February 24-25. He is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin and Federation Council Chairman Valentina Matviyenko.