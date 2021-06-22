Jeffrey Donaldson was on Tuesday named the head of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party -- its third leader in under a month as a Brexit-soaked saga of political backstabbing rolls on

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Jeffrey Donaldson was on Tuesday named the head of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party -- its third leader in under a month as a Brexit-soaked saga of political backstabbing rolls on.

Donaldson, 58, who sits in the UK parliament in London, was the only member to register candidacy in a leadership contest of the hardline pro-UK party, which has been riven by infighting over post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland. In a statement, DUP chairman Maurice Morrow said Donaldson "will be the next leader".