Jeremy Corbyn Blocked From Running As Labour Candidate In General Election - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2023 | 11:28 PM

Jeremy Corbyn, the former leader of the UK's Labour Party, has been banned from running as its candidate at the next general election, British media reported on Monday, citing the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Labour Party

Jeremy Corbyn, the former leader of the UK's Labour Party, has been banned from running as its candidate at the next general election, British media reported on Monday, citing the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Labour Party.

The NEC decided to back a motion by Keir Starmer, the current leader of the Labour Party, preventing his predecessor from standing as a Labour candidate at the next general election, Sky news reported.

The motion said that Corbyn would not be endorsed as the Labour Party's candidate at the next general election after having led the party to a crushing defeat in the 2019 general election, the report said.

Although the NEC's decision makes running as an independent candidate the only option for Corbyn, it also represents a challenge for Starmer, as his predecessor still enjoys significant support among the constituents who have voted for him in 10 consecutive elections since 1983.

The Labour Party's ex-leader said that Starmer was "undermining the party's internal democracy," according to Sky News.

The majority of the party's parliamentary faction has not welcomed the decision to block Corbyn, as he retains the support of many of its members, the report said. If Corbyn decides to run against an official Labour candidate, he will risk losing his membership, it added.

Currently, the Labour Party forms the Official Opposition in the UK Parliament, with Keir Starmer being also the leader of the opposition. Corbyn was suspended from the parliamentary faction in October 2020 after his comments on the report by the Equality and Human Rights Commission, which criticized how antisemitism complaints had been handled under his leadership. He said that the scale of the problem was overstated for political reasons by the party's opponents.

