Jimmy Carter Hospitalized After Another Fall

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 06:49 PM

Jimmy Carter hospitalized after another fall

Former US president Jimmy Carter has been hospitalized for treatment for a "minor pelvis fracture" after a fall at his home in Plains, Georgia, the Carter Center said Tuesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Former US president Jimmy Carter has been hospitalized for treatment for a "minor pelvis fracture" after a fall at his home in Plains, Georgia, the Carter Center said Tuesday.

The 95-year-old suffered the fall, his second this month, on Monday and was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center "for observation and treatment for a minor pelvic fracture," the center said on Twitter.

He "is in good spirits and is looking to recovering at home," it said.

Carter, who was president from 1977 to 1981, injured his head October 6 in a fall at his home but turned up the next day to volunteer at a Habitat for Humanity site with a black eye and a bandage covering 14 stitches.

Your Thoughts and Comments

