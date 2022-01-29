UrduPoint.com

Johnson Going To Hold Phone Conversation With Putin In Upcoming Days - Downing Street

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2022 | 04:00 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the upcoming days to discuss the situation around Ukraine, a spokesperson for the Downing Street said.

"The Prime Minister is determined to accelerate diplomatic efforts and ramp up deterrence to avoid bloodshed in Europe," the spokesperson said.

"He will reiterate the need for Russia to step back and engage diplomatically when he speaks to President Putin this week," he added.

