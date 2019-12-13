Johnson Says Conservative Party Given 'Powerful Mandate' to Get Brexit Done, Unite Country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that his Conservative Party had got a "powerful mandate" to get Brexit done and unite the nation as well as vowed to focus on the National Health Service (NHS).

On Thursday, the United Kingdom held the parliamentary election.

According to an exit poll, the UK Conservative Party can count on an absolute majority of seats in the House of Commons.

"This one nation Conservative government has been given a powerful new mandate to get Brexit done and not just to get Brexit done but to unite this country and to take it forward, and to focus on the priorities of the British people, above all on the NHS. And yes, we will recruit 50,000 more nurses and 6,000 more GPs [general practitioners], and we will build 40 new hospitals," Johnson said at his acceptance speech.