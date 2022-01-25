Johnson Says Russia Will Face Heaviest Sanction in Case of 'Invasion' to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) Any possible Russian "invasion" to Ukraine would be met by the heaviest economic sanctions in history and increased presence of NATO forces in Eastern Europe, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

"We have sought to combine dialogue with deterrence, emphasizing how the united West and alliance would exact a forbidding price for any Russian incursion into Ukraine, including imposing heavy economic sanctions. ... Last night I had a virtual meeting with (US) President (Joe) Biden... We agreed that we would respond in unionism to any Russian attack on Ukraine. In unionism by imposing coordinated and severe economic sanctions, heavier than anything we have ever done before against Russia ," Johnson said, speaking at the UK House of Representatives' meeting.