UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Johnson's Top Aide Cummings Defends Quarantine Breach, Not Considering Resignation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 10:20 PM

Johnson's Top Aide Cummings Defends Quarantine Breach, Not Considering Resignation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top aide Dominic Cummings told a press conference on Monday that he was not considering his resignation amid a scandal around his breach of stay-at-home guidance, outlining the reasons why he violated the quarantine, and stating that he did not regret his actions.

This past weekend, The Guardian newspaper reported that Cummings, his wife and their child traveled 260 miles from London to the northeastern city of Durham in late March to stay with his parents after his wife started displaying COVID-19 symptoms. Cummings's trip went against government guidance that implores anyone with symptoms of the disease not to leave their house for any reason. The aide justified his decision by saying that he and his wife wanted to ensure that they could guarantee childcare in the event of both of them falling ill with the disease. Johnson and leading cabinet ministers have backed Cummings, saying that he acted responsibly.

"I have not offered to resign. I have not considered it," Cummings said, answering a relevant question.

Any rules, including ones of the current lockdown, usually allow exceptions, he said, defending his case.

"In some circumstances you won't be able to follow the rules and it seems to me that I was in such an exceptional circumstance and I was trying to balance all these very complicated things," the aide said.

Cummings said he did not regret what he did, acknowledging that he had not consulted with the government about his actions.

He only admitted that he regretted that he did not make a statement earlier, given the scandal that arose.

Cummings was the architect of the UK's successful Vote Leave campaign in the 2016 Brexit referendum and was later appointed as Johnson's lead adviser.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Scandal Vote Wife London Lead Durham Brexit March 2016 Event All From Government Cabinet Top

Recent Stories

UAE, UN host virtual gathering with OIC members, c ..

1 hour ago

ERC distributes 770 tonnes of food aid to resident ..

2 hours ago

Record 6,977 new COVID-19 cases in India

4 hours ago

Kuwait confirms 665 cases, nine deaths from COVID- ..

6 hours ago

Philippines records five new coronavirus deaths, 2 ..

8 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Argentinian President on ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.