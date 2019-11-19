UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Joint Venture Of Russia's Sberbank, Mail.ru Group May Go Public In 3-5 Years - MRG CEO

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 07:36 PM

Joint Venture of Russia's Sberbank, Mail.ru Group May Go Public in 3-5 Years - MRG CEO

A joint venture of Russia's Sberbank and internet giant Mail.ru Group (MRG) may be ready for the Initial Public Offering within three to five years, Boris Dobrodeev, the CEO of MRG, said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) A joint venture of Russia's Sberbank and internet giant Mail.ru Group (MRG) may be ready for the Initial Public Offering within three to five years, Boris Dobrodeev, the CEO of MRG, said Tuesday.

The two companies said earlier in the day they had signed documents on the joint venture and were expecting to complete the deal by the end of the year.

"We think this will be the joint decision of the two shareholders. We think, certainly, first of all, we are long-term investors and we think this is three to five years," Dobrodeev told a phone press conference, when asked about the potential IPO date of the joint venture.

The companies said they were planning strategic cooperation on the digital economy and artificial intelligence.

Related Topics

Internet Russia May All

Recent Stories

Bill Gates Backs Start-Up Poised to Generate Energ ..

2 minutes ago

5th CAC Pakistan Exhibition opens tomorrow at Expo ..

3 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi directs to monitor ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister, DG ISI discuss national security i ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister telephones newly elected President ..

8 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister expresses concerns over fast-de ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.