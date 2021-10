Jordan, Lebanon, Syria Reach Agreement on Electricity - Amman

Jordan, Lebanon and Syria have reached a final agreement on delivery of Jordanian electricity to Lebanon via Syria, Jordanian Energy Minister Hala Adel Al-Zawati said on Thursday after negotiations with her Syrian and Lebanese counterparts

"A final agreement has been reached on the supply of electricity to Lebanon through Syria," the minister said.