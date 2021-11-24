Judge Accepts Wisconsin $5Mln Bail Request for Waukesha Christmas Parade Attack Suspect

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Judge David Herring accepted the request of Wisconsin state prosecutors to set a $5 million bail for suspected Waukesha Christmas Parade car attacker Darrel Brooks during his first court appearance.

Herring accepted the state's requested bail amount after hearing about Brooks' extensive criminal history in Wisconsin and other US states that include sexual assault, bail jumping, domestic violence and running over someone with a car. The criminal history and repeated violation of court orders was cited by Herring as a reason to accept the bail request.

Brooks is currently charged with five counts of first degree intentional homicide for allegedly running his car into a Christmas Parade on Sunday, killing six and injuring more than 60 people.

A sixth count of intentional homicide is expected to be filed soon after it was learned that an additional child had died as a result of the attack, state attorney said.

Herring said that the nature of the case and allegations were shocking and he had never seen a case like it in his long career as a judge. He added that Brooks faces life imprisonment for every count that he is found guilty.

The court agreed to set a tentative date of January 14 for the next preliminary hearing in the case.