Kabul Hopes Russia Will Be 1st State to Recognize New Afghan Authorities - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) Kabul hopes that Russia will become the first country to officially recognize the new Afghan government led by the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism), Afghan Charge d'Affaires to Moscow Jamal Nasir Garhwal said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We really hope so. And we especially want Russia to be the first country to officially do this � to recognize," Garhwal said.

The diplomat added that Afghanistan does not plan to request loans from Russia or other countries, but rather focuses on investments.

"We want to develop investments in the country so that companies, including from Russia, work here," he said.

In early April, Russia officially recognized the diplomat sent by the Taliban to Moscow � Garhwal � as charge d'affaires of Afghanistan. Moscow noted that the issuance of accreditation to the diplomat from the Taliban government does not mean its official recognition by Russia.