Kaliningrad Governor Says Region Close to Stopping Provision of Routine Medical Care

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Russia's westernmost Kaliningrad Region is considering the possibility of terminating the provision of routine medical care if the free bed capacity for patients with COVID-19 runs out, Governor Anton Alikhanov told Sputnik.

Alikhanov said there are enough beds for the time being, but given the rate of infection spread, the situation could quickly change.

"We have only 6,500 inpatient beds in the region. It is clear that we will still have a certain reserve (of bed capacity) if we completely stop routine medical assistance. And we are already close to this decision," the governor said.

Earlier, Alikhanov said the situation with the spread of coronavirus infection in the Kaliningrad Region is very difficult.