MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) The Kandinsky Prize nominees exhibition, considered one of the most important national awards in the contemporary art field, has opened in the Moscow Museum of Modern Art on Thursday.

The exhibition will run to 21 November, 2021.

A shortlist of the finalists will be announced early in November and the winners of the prize will be presented at the official awards ceremony, which will be held in MMOMA on 17 November.

The long list includes 34 works of art: 16 projects of the year, 11 young artists and seven books, including two unpublished manuscripts. Many of the works nominated for the Kandinsky Prize were shown at major solo exhibitions held in the past three years at various sites in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Nizhny Novgorod.

One of the most notable exhibits is the installation "Prayers and Heroes" by Andrey Kuzkin, which features numerous hand-made breadcrumb figures with their heads painted in the artist`s blood. The work combines Christian symbolism and a notion of the body being a prison of the soul.

Another eye-catching installation "Pool" is created by Nizhny Novgorod-based Vladimir Chernyshev. The petroleum-black pool itself reflects the idea of contradiction between the natural and the human. Human attempts to restrain and tap into the powers of nature but with oil spills and burning forests becoming a part of human-dominated nature.

The Kandinsky Prize, an independent Russian award, was established in 2007 on the initiative of Shalva Breus, the president of the International Cultural Foundation BREUS Foundation. The prize was named after iconic Russian artist and art theorist Wassily Kandinsky, a pioneer of abstract painting. The main aims of the Kandinsky Prize are to support and develop Russian contemporary art, to increase its prestige and status all over the world.

The Kandinsky Prize is ranked alongside such contemporary art awards as the British Turner Prize and the French Marcel Duchamp Prize.