Karabakh Army Downs 3 Azerbaijani Helicopters Since Early Hours Of Thursday - Ministry

Thu 01st October 2020 | 01:46 PM

Karabakh Army Downs 3 Azerbaijani Helicopters Since Early Hours of Thursday - Ministry

Karabakh's army has downed three Azerbaijani helicopters since the early hours of Thursday, the Armenian Defense Ministry's spokesman, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, said

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Karabakh's army has downed three Azerbaijani helicopters since the early hours of Thursday, the Armenian Defense Ministry's spokesman, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, said.

"In general, the Azerbaijani armed forces suffered 350-360 fatalities over the night and early morning, 600 people were injured.

Three helicopters were downed, including the one that fell on the Iranian territory, we have reported this recently," Hovhannisyan said at a briefing.

According to the Armenian Defense Ministry, 15 Azerbaijani armored vehicles were damaged, and heavy multiple rocket launcher Smerch and six unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed.

