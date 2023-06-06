Karim Benzema Joins Saudi Football Club Al-Ittihad

French striker and Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema has completed the move from Real Madrid to Al-Ittihad, the Saudi Arabian football club said on Tuesday

"Benzema is here. A new tiger will roar. Welcome to Ittihad!" the club tweeted.