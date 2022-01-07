UrduPoint.com

Kazakh Citizens To Receive 300 Minutes Of Free Phone Calls On President's Order

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2022 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) All Kazakhstan's citizens will receive free 200 SMS-messages and 300 minutes of telephone calls under the order of the country's President Kassym‘Jomart Tokayev, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

On Thursday, internet connection was out and mobile communication was unstable in the city of Almaty. Before that, internet was shut down across the country.

