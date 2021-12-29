Kazakhstan Completely Abolishes Death Penalty

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed amendments on the abolition of the death penalty in the country, the president's press service said on Wednesday

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed amendments on the abolition of the death penalty in the country, the president's press service said on Wednesday.

On January 2, 2021, Tokayev signed a law on ratification of the second optional protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, with the purpose of abolishing the death penalty. Kazakhstan ratified the protocol with one provision - the right to exercise the death penalty at a time of war for serious military crimes. In November, Tokayev expressed the opinion that the republic should abolish the death penalty without any reservations about the possibility of using it in the case of war crimes.

The law amends the criminal, criminal procedural and penal codes, in addition to other laws. The article concerning the death penalty as an exceptional measure of punishment is completely excluded from the criminal code.

Due to the complete abolition of the death penalty, the criminal procedure code and the law on the procedure and conditions of detention of persons in special institutions exclude the notion of "death penalty execution". Also, the law on ratification of the second optional protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights provides for the exclusion of the previously made provision concerning the use of the death penalty for particularly serious military crimes.

In 2003, former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev signed a decree introducing a moratorium on the death penalty. The decree suspended all death sentences, but did not prohibit the courts from imposing them. Life imprisonment was introduced in Kazakhstan as an alternative punishment in 2004.