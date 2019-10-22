Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan Negotiate Over Oil and Petroleum Products Exports - Kazakh Ministry

Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan continue talks on the exportation of oil and petroleum products, with a ban on re-exportation, which Bishkek has not yet accepted, remaining as the main obstacle, Kazakh Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said on Tuesday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan continue talks on the exportation of oil and petroleum products, with a ban on re-exportation, which Bishkek has not yet accepted, remaining as the main obstacle, Kazakh Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said on Tuesday.

In June, the minister announced that Belarus and Kyrgyzstan expressed their intent to receive Kazakh petroleum. However, Kazakhstan put forward its "strict condition" that the oil supply would not start unless "a relevant agreement banning re-exportation" was signed.

"We discussed railway deliveries [of oil and petroleum products to Kyrgyzstan], they should be carried out only after signing a corresponding agreement," Bozumbayev said.

The minister added that Kyrgyzstan did not agree on some of the provisions of this agreement, in particular, the re-exportation ban.

Both Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, along with Russia, Armenia and Belarus, form the Eurasian Economic Union. The bloc was established in 2014 to create a single market and facilitate economic relations between the member countries.�