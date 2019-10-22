UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan Negotiate Over Oil And Petroleum Products Exports - Kazakh Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 04:38 PM

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan Negotiate Over Oil and Petroleum Products Exports - Kazakh Ministry

Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan continue talks on the exportation of oil and petroleum products, with a ban on re-exportation, which Bishkek has not yet accepted, remaining as the main obstacle, Kazakh Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said on Tuesday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan continue talks on the exportation of oil and petroleum products, with a ban on re-exportation, which Bishkek has not yet accepted, remaining as the main obstacle, Kazakh Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said on Tuesday.

In June, the minister announced that Belarus and Kyrgyzstan expressed their intent to receive Kazakh petroleum. However, Kazakhstan put forward its "strict condition" that the oil supply would not start unless "a relevant agreement banning re-exportation" was signed.

"We discussed railway deliveries [of oil and petroleum products to Kyrgyzstan], they should be carried out only after signing a corresponding agreement," Bozumbayev said.

The minister added that Kyrgyzstan did not agree on some of the provisions of this agreement, in particular, the re-exportation ban.

Both Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, along with Russia, Armenia and Belarus, form the Eurasian Economic Union. The bloc was established in 2014 to create a single market and facilitate economic relations between the member countries.�

Related Topics

Russia Oil Armenia Bishkek Belarus Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan June October Market Agreement

Recent Stories

Dubai Electronic Security Center participates in $ ..

11 minutes ago

Emirates Steel receive two patents from US Patent ..

11 minutes ago

Man commits suicide live on Facebook

20 minutes ago

UAE renews commitment to Polio eradication

41 minutes ago

China's clean energy grows rapidly in first three ..

25 minutes ago

China to lower retail fuel prices

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.