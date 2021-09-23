Kazakhstan Ready to Share Domestically-Developed COVID-19 Vaccines - President

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) Kazakhstan is ready to share its own QazVac COVID-19 vaccines with other countries, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Thursday, speaking at a general debate of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

In April, the president of Kazakhstan announced the rollout of the country's own domestically-developed vaccine QazVac.

"We must exponentially and urgently increase global access to vaccines. Kazakhstan has successfully produced its own QazVac vaccine. Two more vaccines are in development. We stand ready to share them bilaterally or under the COVAX facility," Tokayev said.

Kazakhstan's president also said the World Trade Organization (WTO) plays a key role in ensuring supply chains for equitable vaccine access, adding that "as the Chair of the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference this November, Kazakhstan calls on WTO Members to deliver a meaningful outcome on WTO's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"

Tokayev called on the international community to ensure "universal and fair access to vaccines," which, according to the president, should be regarded "as a matter of global ethics and solidarity."

In July, Kazakhstan delivered 25,000 doses of its homegrown QazCovid-in vaccine, also known as QazVac, to Kyrgyzstan.