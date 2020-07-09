UrduPoint.com
Kazakhstan Vows To Crack Down On Internet Rumors Of COVID-19 'Biological Warfare'

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 01:30 AM

Kazakhstan Vows to Crack Down on Internet Rumors of COVID-19 'Biological Warfare'

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) SULTAN, July 8 (Sputnik) - Kazakh Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev on Wednesday refuted rumors spread on social networks alleging that the outbreak of the corovnavirus in the country was caused by biological warfare.

According to the minister, daily monitoring of social networks has shown that cases of spreading false information have recently become more frequent. In particular, he said, individuals use the current epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan to garner attention "not shying away from posting unverified messages, including those of foreign origin."

"Among the most popular posts are audio messages which alleged that 'the virus was sprayed over settlements with the help of airplanes and helicopters,' 'biochemical weapons were sprayed over Kazakhstan' and others .

.. All these messages are not confirmed and false, as well as regarded as attempts to destabilize society," Turgumbayev said, as quoted by the Interior Ministry's press service.

In addition, the minister said that law enforcement authorities began investigations under the article of "spreading knowingly false information," providing for punishment in the form of fines, penal labor, restrictions or imprisonment for up to seven years.

Kazakhstan has recorded 264 COVID-19 fatalities since the beginning of the outbreak, and the cumulative total of coronavirus cases has topped 51,000.

