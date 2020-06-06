UrduPoint.com
Kazakhstan's Almaty Region Hit By 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake - Emergency Services

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 06:40 AM

Kazakhstan's Almaty Region Hit by 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake - Emergency Services

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) A 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit on Saturday Kazakhstan's Almaty Region, the regional department for emergencies said, adding that currently there is no information about any victims or damage. 

The tremors were registered at 6:10 a.m. local time (00:10 GMT).

"The epicenter of the earthquake is located 244 kilometers [over 150 miles] northeast of the city of Almaty, in a mountainous area in the Eskeldi District ... The magnitude reached 6.2," the department said in a statement.

The epicenter laid at a depth of 25 kilometers.

The tremors were felt in the regional administrative center, the city of Taldykorgan.

Related Topics

Earthquake Almaty Kazakhstan

