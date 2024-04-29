Kenya Airways suspends flights to Kinshasa over DR Congo detentions

Kenya Airways announced the suspension of flights to Kinshasa starting Tuesday over the detention of two employees by a military intelligence unit in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Kenya Airways announced the suspension of flights to Kinshasa starting Tuesday over the detention of two employees by a military intelligence unit in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

"Due to the continued detention of KQ employees by the Military Intelligence Unit in Kinshasa, Kenya Airways (KQ) is unable to support our flights without personnel effectively," the airline said in a statement Monday.

The employees, who work at the carrier's airport office in the DRC capital were arrested on April 19 by the Military Detection of Anti-Homeland Activities (DEMIAP) allegedly because of "missing custom documentation on valuable cargo", the airline said last week.

But the airline's CEO Allan Kilavuka said last week that the cargo in question, whose contents are not specified, was "not uplifted or accepted by KQ due to incomplete documentation".

According to KQ, a military court in the DRC had promised their release last week, but they were still being detained.