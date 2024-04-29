Open Menu

Kenya Airways Suspends Flights To Kinshasa Over DR Congo Detentions

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2024 | 08:22 PM

Kenya Airways suspends flights to Kinshasa over DR Congo detentions

Kenya Airways announced the suspension of flights to Kinshasa starting Tuesday over the detention of two employees by a military intelligence unit in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Kenya Airways announced the suspension of flights to Kinshasa starting Tuesday over the detention of two employees by a military intelligence unit in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

"Due to the continued detention of KQ employees by the Military Intelligence Unit in Kinshasa, Kenya Airways (KQ) is unable to support our flights without personnel effectively," the airline said in a statement Monday.

The employees, who work at the carrier's airport office in the DRC capital were arrested on April 19 by the Military Detection of Anti-Homeland Activities (DEMIAP) allegedly because of "missing custom documentation on valuable cargo", the airline said last week.

But the airline's CEO Allan Kilavuka said last week that the cargo in question, whose contents are not specified, was "not uplifted or accepted by KQ due to incomplete documentation".

According to KQ, a military court in the DRC had promised their release last week, but they were still being detained.

Related Topics

Kinshasa Democratic Republic Of The Congo Kenya April Airport Court

Recent Stories

Reference against Pervaiz Ashraf adjourned till Ma ..

Reference against Pervaiz Ashraf adjourned till May 29

6 minutes ago
 60 buses to be shifted on diesel under PPP-mode to ..

60 buses to be shifted on diesel under PPP-mode to provide travel facilities: Ma ..

6 minutes ago
 NA passes tax laws amendment bill 2024

NA passes tax laws amendment bill 2024

9 minutes ago
 GCU to remain closed on May 1

GCU to remain closed on May 1

9 minutes ago
 Abbottabad Police conducts extensive operations ag ..

Abbottabad Police conducts extensive operations against criminals, drug dealers

9 minutes ago
 Continuing tight monetary stance SBP maintains pol ..

Continuing tight monetary stance SBP maintains policy rate at 22%

11 minutes ago
DIG asks SSPs to ensure proper security for labour ..

DIG asks SSPs to ensure proper security for labour day activities

7 minutes ago
 'I walked and walked': Ukrainian grandmother, 97, ..

'I walked and walked': Ukrainian grandmother, 97, flees bombed village

7 minutes ago
 DC Jhang takes action to support farmers

DC Jhang takes action to support farmers

7 minutes ago
 Punjab LG women officers visit Abbottabad

Punjab LG women officers visit Abbottabad

7 minutes ago
 5 killed, 2 injured in different incidents

5 killed, 2 injured in different incidents

7 minutes ago
 BankIslami achieves remarkable financial results o ..

BankIslami achieves remarkable financial results of Rs 6.3 Billion

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World