LHC Summons Committee Responsible For Appointing Judges To Special Courts
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2024 | 11:11 PM
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday summoned a provincial government committee responsible for appointing judges to special courts on May 17
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday summoned a provincial government committee responsible for appointing judges to special courts on May 17.
The court also sought a report regarding the procedure for appointing judges to special courts.
LHC Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan issued the orders while hearing a petition by the Punjab government to transfer some cases from Anti-Terrorism Court-1 Rawalpindi to another court.
During the proceedings, the chief justice questioned the delay by the provincial government in appointing special court judges in the province and expressed serious displeasure over the situation.
Additional Attorney General Malik Javed Awan, Advocate General Punjab Khalid Ishaq, Prosecutor General Syed Farhad Ali Shah, and Registrar Lahore High Court attended the proceedings.
Recent Stories
Turkey court jails Kurdish leader for 42 years over 2014 unrest
KP Governor; Aftab Sherpao discuss political situation of KP
Nigeria lawmaker's plan for mass wedding of orphans sparks uproar
Pakistan embassy in Brussels hosts panel discussion on science diplomacy for imp ..
AJK PM expresses gratitude to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif for announcing a histor ..
Arab League calls for UN peacekeepers in Palestinian territories
Chad junta chief officially wins election
Divided Slovakia at 'turning point' after PM shooting
At Arab summit, UN chief reaffirms call to Israel to halt Rafah assault as aid s ..
PM congratulates newly elected AEMEND's office-bearers
Stocks waver after hitting record highs
Levies officers promoted in Kohat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Governor; Aftab Sherpao discuss political situation of KP35 minutes ago
-
Pakistan embassy in Brussels hosts panel discussion on science diplomacy for improved health outcome ..37 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates newly elected AEMEND's office-bearers42 minutes ago
-
Levies officers promoted in Kohat43 minutes ago
-
Dual citizenship not disqualification for judge: IHC37 minutes ago
-
Road block case: Court confirms interim bail of Fawad Chaudhry37 minutes ago
-
Chinese CG vows to further strengthen all weather strategic cooperative partnership with Pakistan37 minutes ago
-
Gilani says, coalition partners to support each other through thick and thin for peoples’ welfare35 minutes ago
-
Karachi administration working to simplify domicile issuance process: Commissioner35 minutes ago
-
New schedule for electricity load shedding to be issued for KP: CM told35 minutes ago
-
APCPC demands pre budget consultation with chambers2 hours ago
-
Information Minister felicitates AEMEND’s newly elected office-bearers2 hours ago