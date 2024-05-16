Chad Junta Chief Officially Wins Election
Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2024 | 11:10 PM
Chad's junta leader General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno won the May 6 presidential election with 61 percent of the vote, according to final results announced by the Constitutional Council Thursday
N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Chad's junta leader General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno won the May 6 presidential election with 61 percent of the vote, according to final results announced by the Constitutional Council Thursday.
The court rejected his rival Prime Minister Succes Masra's bid to annul the result which he launched after claiming victory in the vote.
Masra came second with 18.54 percent, while former prime minister Albert Pahimi Padacke won 16.93 percent, Constitutional Council president Jean-Bernard Padare said.
Masra, once a fierce Deby opponent before becoming prime minister four months ago, has accused the junta chief's team of rigging the results and called on his supporters to "mobilise peacefully".
The regime has long muzzled opposition figures and Deby's main rival and cousin Yaya Dillo Djerou was killed in February.
International human rights groups had said the election would be neither credible nor fair.
Deby was proclaimed transitional president three years ago by his fellow generals after his father, iron-fisted president Idriss Deby Itno, was killed by rebels after 30 years in power.
The final results are very close to the provisional results, announced by election officials on May 9.
Recent Stories
LHC summons committee responsible for appointing judges to special courts
Pakistan embassy in Brussels hosts panel discussion on science diplomacy for imp ..
AJK PM expresses gratitude to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif for announcing a histor ..
Arab League calls for UN peacekeepers in Palestinian territories
Divided Slovakia at 'turning point' after PM shooting
At Arab summit, UN chief reaffirms call to Israel to halt Rafah assault as aid s ..
PM congratulates newly elected AEMEND's office-bearers
Stocks waver after hitting record highs
Levies officers promoted in Kohat
UK's Labour sets out plans for government
Dual citizenship not disqualification for judge: IHC
Road block case: Court confirms interim bail of Fawad Chaudhry
More Stories From World
-
Arab League calls for UN peacekeepers in Palestinian territories7 minutes ago
-
Divided Slovakia at 'turning point' after PM shooting2 minutes ago
-
At Arab summit, UN chief reaffirms call to Israel to halt Rafah assault as aid stocks dwindle7 minutes ago
-
UK's Labour sets out plans for government1 minute ago
-
S.Africa tells UN court to halt Israel for genocide in Gaza2 minutes ago
-
Russia expels UK defence attache in tit-for-tat move2 hours ago
-
Dow tops 40,000 points as US stocks add to gains2 hours ago
-
Walmart profits rise on strong sales from wealthier shoppers1 hour ago
-
Brazil's Porto Alegre: a flood disaster waiting to happen1 hour ago
-
Slovak PM 'able to speak' after shooting, suspected gunman charged1 hour ago
-
US military sees 500 tons of aid reaching Gaza shortly via pier1 hour ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: GMI Cloud1 hour ago