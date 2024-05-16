Pakistan embassy in Brussels hosts panel discussion on science diplomacy for improved health outcomes

The Embassy of Pakistan, Brussels, in collaboration with international NGO PATH EU, and EUTOPIA University Consortium, hosted a panel discussion and networking session on "Bridging Silos to Increase Manufacturing Capacity through Science Diplomacy" in line with the ongoing European Public Health Week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Embassy of Pakistan, Brussels, in collaboration with international NGO PATH EU, and EUTOPIA University Consortium, hosted a panel discussion and networking session on "Bridging Silos to Increase Manufacturing Capacity through Science Diplomacy" in line with the ongoing European Public Health Week.

In her opening remarks, Ambassador Amna Baloch highlighted the crucial role of science diplomacy in bridging gaps and fostering international partnerships, a news release issued here on Thursday said.

Emphasizing the shared objectives of Pakistan and the EU in improving health outcomes and driving economic development through enhanced local manufacturing capabilities, the ambassador called for an impactful technology transfers as a pathway to health equity.

The panellists for the event included Dr. Rolando Tomasini (Director of Partnership Development, PATH Belgium), Eric Piaget (Science Diplomacy Coordinator for the EUTOPIA University Alliance), and Nienke Buisman (Head of Unit, International Cooperation Policy, DG RTD, EU Commission).

The speakers deliberated on strategies to create supportive frameworks and policy pathways for supporting global health infrastructure improvements, especially in developing countries.

Successful examples of technology transfers, knowledge instruments, and collaborative efforts facilitated by science diplomacy were also shared with the view to further scaling the impact. Academic representatives emphasized the importance and value of collaborative research and knowledge sharing to drive innovation for public health solutions.

The event concluded with a commitment to continue fostering international collaboration through science diplomacy to build stronger, more resilient health systems in developing countries.

The European Public Health Week serves as a platform to promote collaboration, share knowledge, and engage stakeholders in discussions aimed at improving public health policies and practices.