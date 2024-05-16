Open Menu

Pakistan Embassy In Brussels Hosts Panel Discussion On Science Diplomacy For Improved Health Outcomes

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2024 | 11:10 PM

Pakistan embassy in Brussels hosts panel discussion on science diplomacy for improved health outcomes

The Embassy of Pakistan, Brussels, in collaboration with international NGO PATH EU, and EUTOPIA University Consortium, hosted a panel discussion and networking session on "Bridging Silos to Increase Manufacturing Capacity through Science Diplomacy" in line with the ongoing European Public Health Week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Embassy of Pakistan, Brussels, in collaboration with international NGO PATH EU, and EUTOPIA University Consortium, hosted a panel discussion and networking session on "Bridging Silos to Increase Manufacturing Capacity through Science Diplomacy" in line with the ongoing European Public Health Week.

In her opening remarks, Ambassador Amna Baloch highlighted the crucial role of science diplomacy in bridging gaps and fostering international partnerships, a news release issued here on Thursday said.

Emphasizing the shared objectives of Pakistan and the EU in improving health outcomes and driving economic development through enhanced local manufacturing capabilities, the ambassador called for an impactful technology transfers as a pathway to health equity.

The panellists for the event included Dr. Rolando Tomasini (Director of Partnership Development, PATH Belgium), Eric Piaget (Science Diplomacy Coordinator for the EUTOPIA University Alliance), and Nienke Buisman (Head of Unit, International Cooperation Policy, DG RTD, EU Commission).

The speakers deliberated on strategies to create supportive frameworks and policy pathways for supporting global health infrastructure improvements, especially in developing countries.

Successful examples of technology transfers, knowledge instruments, and collaborative efforts facilitated by science diplomacy were also shared with the view to further scaling the impact. Academic representatives emphasized the importance and value of collaborative research and knowledge sharing to drive innovation for public health solutions.

The event concluded with a commitment to continue fostering international collaboration through science diplomacy to build stronger, more resilient health systems in developing countries.

The European Public Health Week serves as a platform to promote collaboration, share knowledge, and engage stakeholders in discussions aimed at improving public health policies and practices.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Brussels Alliance Belgium Event Share

Recent Stories

Turkey court jails Kurdish leader for 42 years ove ..

Turkey court jails Kurdish leader for 42 years over 2014 unrest

4 minutes ago
 KP Governor; Aftab Sherpao discuss political situa ..

KP Governor; Aftab Sherpao discuss political situation of KP

4 minutes ago
 Nigeria lawmaker's plan for mass wedding of orphan ..

Nigeria lawmaker's plan for mass wedding of orphans sparks uproar

4 minutes ago
 LHC summons committee responsible for appointing j ..

LHC summons committee responsible for appointing judges to special courts

6 minutes ago
 AJK PM expresses gratitude to Pakistan PM Shehbaz ..

AJK PM expresses gratitude to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif for announcing a histor ..

6 minutes ago
 Arab League calls for UN peacekeepers in Palestini ..

Arab League calls for UN peacekeepers in Palestinian territories

11 minutes ago
Chad junta chief officially wins election

Chad junta chief officially wins election

6 minutes ago
 Divided Slovakia at 'turning point' after PM shoot ..

Divided Slovakia at 'turning point' after PM shooting

6 minutes ago
 At Arab summit, UN chief reaffirms call to Israel ..

At Arab summit, UN chief reaffirms call to Israel to halt Rafah assault as aid s ..

11 minutes ago
 PM congratulates newly elected AEMEND's office-bea ..

PM congratulates newly elected AEMEND's office-bearers

11 minutes ago
 Stocks waver after hitting record highs

Stocks waver after hitting record highs

11 minutes ago
 Levies officers promoted in Kohat

Levies officers promoted in Kohat

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan