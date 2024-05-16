Divided Slovakia At 'turning Point' After PM Shooting
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2024 | 11:10 PM
Politically-divided Slovakia has reached a turning point after a lone gunman shot divisive Prime Minister Robert Fico, with many politicians advocating a switch from strident rhetoric to more civil discourse
Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Politically-divided Slovakia has reached a turning point after a lone gunman shot divisive Prime Minister Robert Fico, with many politicians advocating a switch from strident rhetoric to more civil discourse.
Fico, who was still in hospital in serious condition on Thursday after the previous day's shooting, has managed four stints as prime minister since 2006, most recently after his Smer party won September's elections.
His anti-migrant rhetoric and Russia-friendly remarks have split public opinion in the EU and NATO member nation of 5.4 million people.
But the assassination attempt led politicians, media and the police to call for tensions to subside.
"It is an absolute turning point, it's a moment that will shake society," Milan Nic, a senior researcher at the German Council on Foreign Relations, told AFP.
"It's also a big challenge, mainly for Robert Fico's camp, which has driven the polarisation and hatred in politics," added the Slovak analyst.
Fico appeals to nationalist-leaning, senior voters, while his political rivals are largely progressive, pro-Western and younger.
As he underwent a five-hour surgery for multiple gunshot wounds, politicians from both sides urged a truce.
"The hateful rhetoric we are witnessing in society leads to hateful acts. Please, let's stop this," said pro-Western outgoing President Zuzana Caputova.
Recent Stories
LHC summons committee responsible for appointing judges to special courts
Pakistan embassy in Brussels hosts panel discussion on science diplomacy for imp ..
AJK PM expresses gratitude to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif for announcing a histor ..
Arab League calls for UN peacekeepers in Palestinian territories
Chad junta chief officially wins election
At Arab summit, UN chief reaffirms call to Israel to halt Rafah assault as aid s ..
PM congratulates newly elected AEMEND's office-bearers
Stocks waver after hitting record highs
Levies officers promoted in Kohat
UK's Labour sets out plans for government
Dual citizenship not disqualification for judge: IHC
Road block case: Court confirms interim bail of Fawad Chaudhry
More Stories From World
-
Arab League calls for UN peacekeepers in Palestinian territories6 minutes ago
-
Chad junta chief officially wins election1 minute ago
-
At Arab summit, UN chief reaffirms call to Israel to halt Rafah assault as aid stocks dwindle6 minutes ago
-
UK's Labour sets out plans for government1 minute ago
-
S.Africa tells UN court to halt Israel for genocide in Gaza1 minute ago
-
Russia expels UK defence attache in tit-for-tat move2 hours ago
-
Dow tops 40,000 points as US stocks add to gains2 hours ago
-
Walmart profits rise on strong sales from wealthier shoppers1 hour ago
-
Brazil's Porto Alegre: a flood disaster waiting to happen1 hour ago
-
Slovak PM 'able to speak' after shooting, suspected gunman charged1 hour ago
-
US military sees 500 tons of aid reaching Gaza shortly via pier1 hour ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: GMI Cloud1 hour ago