Open Menu

Divided Slovakia At 'turning Point' After PM Shooting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2024 | 11:10 PM

Divided Slovakia at 'turning point' after PM shooting

Politically-divided Slovakia has reached a turning point after a lone gunman shot divisive Prime Minister Robert Fico, with many politicians advocating a switch from strident rhetoric to more civil discourse

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Politically-divided Slovakia has reached a turning point after a lone gunman shot divisive Prime Minister Robert Fico, with many politicians advocating a switch from strident rhetoric to more civil discourse.

Fico, who was still in hospital in serious condition on Thursday after the previous day's shooting, has managed four stints as prime minister since 2006, most recently after his Smer party won September's elections.

His anti-migrant rhetoric and Russia-friendly remarks have split public opinion in the EU and NATO member nation of 5.4 million people.

But the assassination attempt led politicians, media and the police to call for tensions to subside.

"It is an absolute turning point, it's a moment that will shake society," Milan Nic, a senior researcher at the German Council on Foreign Relations, told AFP.

"It's also a big challenge, mainly for Robert Fico's camp, which has driven the polarisation and hatred in politics," added the Slovak analyst.

Fico appeals to nationalist-leaning, senior voters, while his political rivals are largely progressive, pro-Western and younger.

As he underwent a five-hour surgery for multiple gunshot wounds, politicians from both sides urged a truce.

"The hateful rhetoric we are witnessing in society leads to hateful acts. Please, let's stop this," said pro-Western outgoing President Zuzana Caputova.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Police German Split Milan Slovakia September Media From Million

Recent Stories

LHC summons committee responsible for appointing j ..

LHC summons committee responsible for appointing judges to special courts

1 minute ago
 Pakistan embassy in Brussels hosts panel discussio ..

Pakistan embassy in Brussels hosts panel discussion on science diplomacy for imp ..

1 minute ago
 AJK PM expresses gratitude to Pakistan PM Shehbaz ..

AJK PM expresses gratitude to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif for announcing a histor ..

1 minute ago
 Arab League calls for UN peacekeepers in Palestini ..

Arab League calls for UN peacekeepers in Palestinian territories

6 minutes ago
 Chad junta chief officially wins election

Chad junta chief officially wins election

1 minute ago
 At Arab summit, UN chief reaffirms call to Israel ..

At Arab summit, UN chief reaffirms call to Israel to halt Rafah assault as aid s ..

6 minutes ago
PM congratulates newly elected AEMEND's office-bea ..

PM congratulates newly elected AEMEND's office-bearers

7 minutes ago
 Stocks waver after hitting record highs

Stocks waver after hitting record highs

7 minutes ago
 Levies officers promoted in Kohat

Levies officers promoted in Kohat

7 minutes ago
 UK's Labour sets out plans for government

UK's Labour sets out plans for government

1 minute ago
 Dual citizenship not disqualification for judge: I ..

Dual citizenship not disqualification for judge: IHC

1 minute ago
 Road block case: Court confirms interim bail of Fa ..

Road block case: Court confirms interim bail of Fawad Chaudhry

1 minute ago

More Stories From World