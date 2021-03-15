UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Key Moments In Libya's Peace Process

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 seconds ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 08:54 PM

Key moments in Libya's peace process

A ceasefire between Libya's rival forces last October paved the way for the formation of an interim government to run the country until elections at the end of this year

Tripoli, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :A ceasefire between Libya's rival forces last October paved the way for the formation of an interim government to run the country until elections at the end of this year.

Here are key moments in the North African nation's peace process.

- Breakthrough moment - Libya has been in chaos since the 2011 ouster and killing of dictator Moamer Kadhafi in a NATO-backed uprising.

Troops loyal to General Khalifa Haftar in 2019 take control of the country's oil fields before advancing on Tripoli, controlled by the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), sparking more than a year of fighting.

The rival parties sign a permanent ceasefire with "immediate effect" on October 23, 2020 after five days of discussions organised by the United Nations.

In early November, rival military officers begin talks on home soil for the first time to hammer out a road map for the practical implementation of the ceasefire.

- Oil production resumes - Pro-Haftar forces had blocked oil production and exports in Libya, which sits atop Africa's largest proven crude reserves, since January 2020.

On October 26 Libya's National Oil Corporation announces it is lifting a block on the last paralysed oil field, declaring all petroleum sector installations operational.

- Deal to hold elections - Libyan delegates meeting in Tunisia at UN-supported political talks on November 13 agree to hold national elections at the end of 2021.

Participants in the political dialogue meet in Egypt on January 20 and agree to organise a referendum on the constitution before the elections.

- UN observers arrive - In early February the United Nations deploys an advance team of ceasefire observers.

A group of about 10 UN staff arrives in Triopli in early March to monitor the ceasefire and verify the departure of foreign troops and mercenaries, estimated at 20,000 in early December by the UN.

- Unity govt approved - On February 5, 75 Libyan delegates gather under the auspices of the UN in Switzerland and designate engineer and businessman Abdul Hamid Dbeibah to lead Libya as interim prime minister alongside a three-member presidential council until the December vote.

Haftar pledges his troops will support the peace process, speaking a few days later during a meeting with the head of the presidential council, Mohammad Younes Menfi.

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi meets with Dbeibah in Cairo in mid-February to reaffirm support for the Libyan people.

Air traffic between Benghazi in Libya's east and Misrata in the west resumes for the first time in seven years on March 9.

The following day the parliament approves the unity government in a move hailed by the UN as "a landmark moment in the history of Libya".

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister United Nations Exports Parliament Egypt Vote Oil Road Traffic Cairo Tripoli Lead Tunisia Switzerland Libya January February March October November December 2019 2020 Dictator All Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Governor expresses concern over blast in Orangi To ..

10 seconds ago

BRT service temporarily suspended

12 seconds ago

Music world taps 'NFT' digital goldrush

15 seconds ago

Supreme Court accepts bail plea of Waqar Ahmed acc ..

17 seconds ago

One killed, 5 injured due to gas leakage

4 minutes ago

Gwadar port a gateway to shortest, economical rout ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.