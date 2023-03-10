UrduPoint.com

Kiev Advocates For Insurance Mechanism To Assist Ukraine's Economic Recovery

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2023 | 11:39 PM

Kiev Advocates for Insurance Mechanism to Assist Ukraine's Economic Recovery

An insurance mechanism should be created for the reconstruction of Ukraine right now, without waiting for the end of the hostilities, to prevent the country's economy from "drying up," Ukrainian Trade Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) An insurance mechanism should be created for the reconstruction of Ukraine right now, without waiting for the end of the hostilities, to prevent the country's economy from "drying up," Ukrainian Trade Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said on Friday.

"One very important topic that was discussed, of course, is reconstruction and recovery, and such mechanisms like insurance. And we cannot wait until the war will be finished and we need to speed up time. Otherwise, Ukrainian economy will dry up. So, the response we see there (is) active use of war risk insurance mechanism," Svyrydenko told a press conference after an informal meeting of the EU foreign and trade ministers in Stockholm.

She added that such a mechanism had been used by European countries several decades ago, but then it had been "put on the shelf thanks to the peaceful times."

Last fall, Kiev estimated the post-conflict reconstruction of the country at around $750 billion, while the European Commission estimated the damage caused by Russia's military operation at 600 billion Euros ($637 billion).

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Stockholm Kiev From Billion

Recent Stories

Shiffrin breaks ski record with 87th World Cup win ..

Shiffrin breaks ski record with 87th World Cup win

15 minutes ago
 'Even' game as Gill ton powers India's reply but A ..

'Even' game as Gill ton powers India's reply but Australia still ahead

15 minutes ago
 UAE Parliamentary Division participates in 35th Se ..

UAE Parliamentary Division participates in 35th Session of IPU&#039;s Forum of W ..

29 minutes ago
 Elon Musk Says Open to SVB Buyout After Tech Lende ..

Elon Musk Says Open to SVB Buyout After Tech Lender Fails

15 minutes ago
 Justice among people is best solution to address t ..

Justice among people is best solution to address today&#039;s global challenges: ..

29 minutes ago
 Former AJK President K H Khursheed remembered on ..

Former AJK President K H Khursheed remembered on 35th death anniversary

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.