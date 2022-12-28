Kiev Calls for Sanctions Against Russian Nuclear Fuel - Energy Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko on Tuesday called for imposing sanctions against the Russian nuclear industry and abandoning its nuclear fuel, the Ukrainian Energy Ministry said.

"Herman Halushchenko has stressed the key role of solidarity of world leaders in countering Russian nuclear terrorism, in particular, in readiness to impose sanctions against the Russian nuclear industry and abandon Russian nuclear fuel," the energy ministry said in a statement.

Halushchenko also said that other manufacturers can increase their production volumes to replace Russian nuclear fuel.

In September, Vladimir Rogov, the chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement and a member of the main council of the Zaporizhzhia region's administration, told Sputnik that Kiev had unilaterally stopped accepting the electricity from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The official noted that the Ukrainian authorities are deliberately trying to put the Zaporizhzhia NPP out of operation by creating problems for the plant.