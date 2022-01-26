KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called Croatian President Zoran Milanovic's statements about the situation in Ukraine unacceptable, saying that they run counter to the country's official position and harm relations, and demanding their official refutation.

On Tuesday, Milanovic said that the Croatian authorities would withdraw their troops from NATO forces in Eastern Europe in the event of a conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The foreign ministry reported that it had summoned Croatian Ambassador to Ukraine Anica Djamic, who was informed of Kiev's position on "the categorical unacceptability of today's statements by the President of Croatia."

"Deep disappointment was expressed with the statements of the President of Croatia about Ukraine's membership in NATO and the inappropriateness of assistance to our state against the background of Russian aggression," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Kiev believes that Milanovic's statements "rebroadcast Russian propaganda narratives, do not meet the consistent official position of Croatia on supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and damage bilateral relations."

"The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry demands a public refutation of these offensive statements by the President of Croatia and their non-repetition in the future. The Ukrainian Ambassador will also make a corresponding demarche in Zagreb," the ministry said.