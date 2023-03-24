Kiev Loses Over 380 Military on Donetsk Direction in Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) Ukraine has lost more than 380 servicemen on the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"On the Donetsk direction... over 380 Ukrainian soldiers, one tank, two armored vehicles, ten cars and two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mounts have been eliminated over the past day," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian military destroyed a hangar with Ukrainian military drones in the Odesa region, the ministry added.

"A hangar with unmanned aerial vehicles of the Ukraine military was destroyed near the village of Sukhyi Lyman, Odesa region," the ministry said.