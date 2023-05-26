Kiev Loses Up to 190 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Ukraine lost up to 190 military, six equipment units and an ammunition depot in the Donetsk direction in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"In the Donetsk direction...

up to 190 Ukrainian military, two armored combat vehicles, three pickup trucks, as well as a D-30 howitzer were destroyed during the day in the Donetsk direction," the ministry said.

The ministry also stated that Kiev had lost around 120 servicepeople in the Kupyansk and the Krasnyi Lyman directions over the past day.

Russian air defense systems intercepted Hrim-2 operational-tactical missiles, 10 HIMARS missiles, and two Storm Shadow long-range missiles, the ministry added.