UrduPoint.com

Kiev Not Ruling Out Invasion Into Ukraine From Belarus - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 10:41 PM

Kiev Not Ruling Out Invasion Into Ukraine From Belarus - Foreign Ministry

Kiev is seriously considering the scenario of an invasion into Ukraine from Belarus and does not rule out such a possibility, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Kiev is seriously considering the scenario of an invasion into Ukraine from Belarus and does not rule out such a possibility, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said earlier in an interview with RIA Novosti that he intended to visit Crimea, having a relevant agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Lukashenko said that Crimea became de facto and de jure Russian after the 2014 referendum, and added that his trip would mean the recognition of the peninsula as part of Russia

"We are considering this scenario at a very serious level. We do not rule out such a possibility," Kuleba said in an interview with Latvian news portal Sargs.lv, answering whether Lukashenko's statements meant that an invasion could be expected not only from Belarus, but also that the Belarusian armed forces could be among the invaders' units.

At the same time, according to Kuleba, Kiev does not yet see the preparation of the Belarusian military for operations against Ukraine.

"So far we do not see that the Belarusian army is preparing for operations against Ukraine or that the Belarusian leadership can allow Russia to use its territory to organize an invasion," he said.

Kiev is currently looking for additional military forces to send them to the border with Belarus, Kuleba said.

"Any potential threat requires not only attention, but also the concentration of the resources of the armed forces to mitigate it. Even if Belarus does not yet pose a direct military threat to Ukraine, the facts are inexorable. Political statements by Minsk are now part of Russia's aggressive foreign policy," he said.

According to Kuleba, the problem is that the capabilities of the Ukrainian army are not unlimited.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Russia Visit Minsk Vladimir Putin Same Kiev Belarus Border From Agreement

Recent Stories

Russian-US Talks on Diplomatic Property May Take P ..

Russian-US Talks on Diplomatic Property May Take Place in 2021 or Early 2022 - L ..

38 seconds ago
 Oil producers to increase output in January despit ..

Oil producers to increase output in January despite Omicron jitters

44 seconds ago
 Norway to Strengthen Cooperation with Russia in Ar ..

Norway to Strengthen Cooperation with Russia in Arctic on Range of Issues - Amba ..

2 minutes ago
 US investors want to invest in IT sector: Senator ..

US investors want to invest in IT sector: Senator Faisal

2 minutes ago
 Second US Omicron Infection Follows Anime Conventi ..

Second US Omicron Infection Follows Anime Convention in New York City - Health D ..

2 minutes ago
 EU Council Restores COVID-19 Travel Restrictions f ..

EU Council Restores COVID-19 Travel Restrictions for Jordan, Namibia

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.