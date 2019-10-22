Kiev Not Showing Readiness to Discuss Russia-Ukraine Air Travel Resumption - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Kiev is not showing readiness to start a dialogue on Russian-Ukrainian air travel resumption, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said in an interview with Sputnik.

Ukraine banned Russian passenger and cargo flights in October 2015, with Russia immediately providing a tit-for-tat response.

"This summer, a petition calling for resuming air travel with Russia was published on the website of the Ukrainian president. [Ukrainian President] Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself has recently expressed puzzlement over absence of direct flights between our countries, while communicating with Ukrainian journalists. Unfortunately, it has not moved beyond mere words yet. There have been no signals from the Ukrainian side of its intention to start dialogue on the matter," Rudenko said.