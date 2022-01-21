NATO has Kiev and other partnering countries to participate in the development of the alliance's strategy up to 2030, which is expected to be presented in Madrid later this year, the government said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) NATO has Kiev and other partnering countries to participate in the development of the alliance's strategy up to 2030, which is expected to be presented in Madrid later this year, the government said on Friday.

In March, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg established a special expert group to come up with analysis and recommendations to draw up the military bloc's strategic vision for the next decade.

"The North Atlantic Alliance has invited Ukraine, along with other partners, to join in shaping NATO's Strategic Concept to 2030. The updated concept will provide insight into the Alliance's policies for the next decade, including cooperation with aspirant countries," the government said in a statement.

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna said that both Ukraine and the alliance have a shared understanding of common challenges.

"We are grateful for the partners' involvement in shaping NATO's Strategic Concept until 2030. It is important to have a shared vision. Ukraine's proposals to the Concept, in particular, will be based on the experience of countering hybrid aggression over the past 7 years," Stefanishyna said, as quoted in the statement.

Ukraine canceled its non-aligned status after a power change in 2014 and confirmed its intent to join NATO. NATO officials have repeatedly said that the country needs to implement a wide range of reforms before pursuing membership in the alliance.