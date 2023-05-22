UrduPoint.com

Kiev, West Should Admit Loss Of Bakhmut, Focus On Future Offensive - Expert

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2023 | 09:37 PM

Ukraine and its Western allies should accept the loss of the city of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, to Russian forces, and concentrate on the much-touted Ukrainian offensive, Belgian military expert Pierre Henrot told Sputnik

On Saturday, Wagner Group head Yevgeny Prigozhin said that the Russian forces had gained full control over the city, a fact that was confirmed by the Russian Defense Ministry. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy admitted the loss, though later his office retracted the statement.

"The loss of Bakhmut is difficult to accept for the Western supporters of Ukraine, but they had prepared themselves for some time now. Everybody realized it was imminent. The result is that the announced offensive by Kiev becomes politically more urgent than ever," Henrot said, adding that "for Kiev and the NATO allies, it is the best way to turn the page: focus on the coming offensive.

The expert noted that Zelenskyy is now in a precarious position as he is in dire need of more ammunition and equipment and is begging his Western allies for more.

Henrot also mentioned that the Ukrainian army does not seem ready for the offensive, with some secretly wondering if the offensive will take place at all. Ukraine also has huge financial problems, while Russia will have the money to continue this conflict, he added.

"Now, President (of France Emmanuel) Macron also speaks of organizing maintenance workshops close to the front in Donbas, to maintain and repair the Western equipment of the Ukrainian army. That probably involves European NATO technicians on the battlefield: this would be one more dangerous step to a general conflagration and, for the Russian artillery, ideal targets," the expert said.

