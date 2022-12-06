UrduPoint.com

Kiev's Drone Attack On Russian Airfields Leaves 3 Killed, 4 Injured - Russian Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2022 | 01:46 AM

Kiev's Drone Attack on Russian Airfields Leaves 3 Killed, 4 Injured - Russian Military

On Monday, Ukraine launched an attack on Russian military airfields in the Saratov and Ryazan regions with Soviet-made jet drones, the air defense intercepted these drones, but their fragments killed three and injured four servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) On Monday, Ukraine launched an attack on Russian military airfields in the Saratov and Ryazan regions with Soviet-made jet drones, the air defense intercepted these drones, but their fragments killed three and injured four servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"On the morning of December 5, the Kiev regime, in order to disable Russian long-range aircraft, attempted to strike with Soviet-made jet unmanned aerial vehicles at the military airfields Dyagilevo in the Ryazan region and Engels in the Saratov region," it said.

The air defense of the Russian Aerospace Forces intercepted these Ukrainian drones flying at low altitude, the ministry said.

"As a result of the fall and explosion of fragments of jet drones at Russian airfields, the hull skin of two aircraft was slightly damaged," the statement says.

Three Russian technical servicemen who were at the military airfield were mortally wounded by the wreckage of the downed Ukrainian UAVs, four more servicemen with injuries were taken to medical facilities, where they received the necessary medical care.

A massive air and sea-based strike with precision-guided weapons disrupted the transfer of Ukrainian troops and foreign weapons to the combat areas by rail, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Despite the attempts of the Kiev regime to disrupt the combat work of the Russian Long-Range Aviation by a terrorist act, today at about 15:00 (Moscow time, noon GMT) a massive strike was carried out on the military command and control system and related defense facilities, communication centers, energy and military units of Ukraine with high-precision air- and sea-based weapons. The goal of the strike was achieved. All 17 designated targets were hit," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

