Kim Calls on North Korean Army to Be Ready for Persistent Drills of Enemies - KCNA

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un addressed the first workshop of commanders and political officers of the Korean People's Army (KPA), urging them to be ready for active and offensive response to enemies' provocations, the state news agency KCNA reported on Friday.

"The first workshop of the commanders and political officers of the Korean People's Army (KPA) was held in Pyongyang, the capital of the revolution, from July 24 to 27 under the guidance of Kim Jong Un," the agency said.

The workshop, attended by military commanders and political commissars of all the services, members of the executive committee of the KPA Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, defense ministry officials, was aimed at building united army, loyal to the party, it was reported.

Kim called on commanders and officials to focus on completing preparations for "actively and offensively" responding to any military provocation of enemies.

"Saying that at present the hostile forces systematically keep bolstering up their capabilities for making a preemptive attack on the DPRK [North Korea] and increase armaments while intensifying all sorts of frantic and persistent war drills for aggression, he [Kim] noted such situation has hardened the determination and fighting will of the KPA to eradicate the root cause of the evil cycle of escalating tensions," the KCNA reported.

On Thursday, South Korea announced deployment of advanced 81-millimeter mortar system with improved fire speed and accuracy due to laser and global positioning system technologies.

The United States and South Korea are preparing to conduct a joint military exercise in August via computer simulations. The two countries have carried out such trainings since 2018 to support denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang.