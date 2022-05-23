UrduPoint.com

Kim Jong Un Carries Coffin At N. Korean Military Officer's Funeral

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2022 | 08:17 PM

Kim Jong Un carries coffin at N. Korean military officer's funeral

A maskless Kim Jong Un was one of the pallbearers at the state funeral for a top military officer, North Korean state media reported Monday, days after Pyongyang claimed the country's Covid-19 outbreak was now under control

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :A maskless Kim Jong Un was one of the pallbearers at the state funeral for a top military officer, North Korean state media reported Monday, days after Pyongyang claimed the country's Covid-19 outbreak was now under control.

Kim on Sunday attended the funeral of Hyon Chol Hae, a Korean People's Army marshal who reportedly mentored the North Korean leader to take over from his father Kim Jong Il.

The official Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) released photos of Kim, not wearing a face mask, hoisting up Hyon's casket along with other regime officials, who were masked.

Hyon died of multiple organ failure at the age of 87, according to KCNA.

The North Korean leader has put himself front and centre of his country's Covid response, blaming lazy state officials for worsening the Omicron variant-fuelled outbreak.

Over the weekend, KCNA said the epidemic was now "being stably controlled", and reported the death toll "sharply decreased day by day".

Experts question the official claim and tally, given that the impoverished country has one of the world's worst healthcare systems and no Covid-19 drugs or mass testing ability.

It has not vaccinated any of its roughly 25 million people, having rejected jabs offered by the World Health Organization.

North Korea announced its first coronavirus case on May 12, despite a two-year blockade maintained since the start of the pandemic.

Pyongyang reported 167,650 "fever" cases on Monday via KCNA, a notable drop from the peak of around 390,000 reported about a week before.

It reported one more death and claimed the fatality rate for the "fever" was 0.002 percent.

State media reports do not specify how many of the cases and deaths have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Pyongyang has so far not responded to an offer of help from Seoul, according to South Korea's unification ministry.

During his visit to Seoul at the weekend, US President Joe Biden said Washington had also offered Covid-19 vaccines to Pyongyang but "got no response".

Despite the virus outbreak, new satellite imagery has indicated North Korea has resumed construction at a long-dormant nuclear reactor.

The United States and South Korea have both warned that Kim is poised to conduct another nuclear test, which would be the country's seventh.

cdl/lb

Related Topics

World Army Drugs Washington Nuclear Visit Died Pyongyang Seoul South Korea United States North Korea Kim Jong May Sunday Media From Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Turkish, Latvian Foreign Ministers Discuss NATO-Re ..

Turkish, Latvian Foreign Ministers Discuss NATO-Related Issues - Ankara

3 minutes ago
 Italian Orchestra Boycotts Music Contest After Ban ..

Italian Orchestra Boycotts Music Contest After Ban of Russian Violinists - Group ..

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks report regarding FIRs a ..

Islamabad High Court seeks report regarding FIRs against journalists

3 minutes ago
 KP notifies posting of 7 officers in minor reshuff ..

KP notifies posting of 7 officers in minor reshuffle

3 minutes ago
 South Korean President Rules Out Possible Redeploy ..

South Korean President Rules Out Possible Redeployment of Tactical Nuclear Weapo ..

3 minutes ago
 JI stages sit-in against water shortage

JI stages sit-in against water shortage

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.