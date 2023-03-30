Kirby Says Biden Briefed on Reports About Gerschkovich, His Detention in Russia

US President Biden has been briefed about reports regarding the detention of Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gerschkovich in Russia, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) US President Biden has been briefed about reports regarding the detention of Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gerschkovich in Russia, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

"The President was briefed this morning on the reports about Evan Gerschkovich and his detention in Russia," Kirby said during a conference call.

The US Embassy in Moscow has been in contact with the Russian Foreign Ministry to gain consular access to Gerschkovich, Kirby said. He added that it is unclear if Gerschkovich's arrest is in retaliation to a separate matter.

The White House advised Americans not to travel to Russia and suggested that any US citizens in the country should leave immediately, Kirby said.