Kirby Says Does Not Believe Probe Into Conduct Of US Troops In Afghanistan Warranted

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2022 | 10:07 PM

The United States does not believe that the conduct of American forces in Afghanistan warrants an investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC), White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday

"We are not aware of any effort by the ICC to investigate the behavior of US forces in Afghanistan," Kirby said during a press briefing. "We don't believe that investigation into the conduct of US forces in Afghanistan is warranted."

On Monday, ICC reopened the investigation into war crimes in Afghanistan, including into potential wrongdoings by US troops.

