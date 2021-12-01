UrduPoint.com

Kosovo Security Forces To Expand Military Personnel By 20% In 2022 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 10:29 PM

Kosovo Security Forces to Expand Military Personnel by 20% in 2022 - Reports

The self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo will expand its security forces by 20% next year, the internet portal Balkanska Bezbednosna Mreza reported on Wednesday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) The self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo will expand its security forces by 20% next year, the internet portal Balkanska Bezbednosna Mreza reported on Wednesday.

According to UN Security Council Resolution 1244, Kosovo has no national army. Pristina's government with NATO financial support is conducting modernization and training of the light-armed Kosovo Security Forces (KSF) with the goal of transforming it into a robust military power, which has provoked Serbian condemnation.

It is reported that Kosovo is planning to increase its security forces personnel from 4,000 to about 4,800, making Kosovo the only European state to double its forces in the last five years.

The law on KSF, adopted in 2018, presumes the expansion of personnel to 5,000. According to the law, the Kosovo army will have its own artillery, air defenses, and biological and chemical protection divisions.

The KSF conducted its first joint military exercises with NATO in May and June on the territory of Kosovo, Croatia and Albania. In March, the KSF dispatched its first international mission as part of the US forces in Kuwait.

Related Topics

NATO Resolution Internet Army United Nations Condemnation Kuwait Pristina Albania Croatia March May June 2018 From Government

Recent Stories

Ted Cruz to Move Biden Nominees Forward if Vote He ..

Ted Cruz to Move Biden Nominees Forward if Vote Held on Nord Stream 2 Sanctions ..

2 minutes ago
 US Used 12.7Mln Barrels of Oil Reserve Since Mid-O ..

US Used 12.7Mln Barrels of Oil Reserve Since Mid-October Before Biden Sought Mor ..

2 minutes ago
 Japan Drops Plans to Send Ex-Prime Minister Abe to ..

Japan Drops Plans to Send Ex-Prime Minister Abe to Malaysia Due to Omicron Strai ..

20 minutes ago
 Tel Aviv Named Most Expensive City Across Globe - ..

Tel Aviv Named Most Expensive City Across Globe - Survey

21 minutes ago
 US House Republicans Urge McConnell to Deny Fundin ..

US House Republicans Urge McConnell to Deny Funding Bill Over Vaccine Mandates - ..

21 minutes ago
 Survivors of Severe COVID-19 Twice as Likely to Di ..

Survivors of Severe COVID-19 Twice as Likely to Die Within 1 Year - Report

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.